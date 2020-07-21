Drew McIntyre To Choose Stipulation For His Next WWE Championship Defense

Drew McIntyre successfully retained the WWE Championship on Sunday night at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, decimating Dolph Ziggler with a Claymore Kick from hell.

The win was particularly impressive given that the challenger not only got to choose the stipulation for the bout, but dangled that advantage of the champion’s head until just seconds before the bell rang.

Ziggler even stacked the deck in his own favor, choosing a one-sided Extreme Rules match giving him carte blanche to do anything he chose. McIntyre, on the other hand, had to play by all the rules, as he would have lost the world title if he were counted out or disqualified.

This brings us to Monday Night Raw, where a desperate Ziggler literally begged the “Scottish Psychopath” for a rematch, claiming that he was do anything for one last opportunity.

Luckily for all of us, as their Extreme Rules was tremendous, we have a mighty and gracious king champion. McIntyre has agreed to put his WWE Championship on the line against Dolph Ziggler NEXT WEEK on Raw. He’ll also be gaining a bit of psychological revenge, as the challenger won’t know the stipulation until the start of the match.

Next week’s show will be a big one, as the Raw Women’s Championship will also be on the line. Asuka and Sasha Banks will settle their Horror Show controversy, per the order of Stephanie McMahon. The title can change hands by pinfall, submission, count-out, disqualification, or if anyone interferes in the match.