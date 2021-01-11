Connect with us

WWE

Drew McIntyre To Speak On WWE Raw Tonight During COVID-19 Quarantine

Published

4 mins ago

on

The WWE Champion will speak on Monday Night Raw.

Earlier today it was announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had tested positive for COVID-19, entering an immediate quarantine. His status for the annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view, where he was likely to face the returning Goldberg, is obviously in question just 20 days before showtime.


WWE has announced that the Scottish juggernaut will speak on Monday Night Raw this evening, live on the USA Network. It is likely McIntyre will appear “via satellite” or in a pre-recorded video for the WWE Universe.

It has also been announced that Triple H will make his return to television tonight.

Triple H Returning To WWE Television Tonight On Monday Night Raw

Published

1 hour ago

on

Jan 11, 2021

By

Triple H

Time to play The Game!

WWE has officially announced that Triple H will make his return to television this evening, kicking off a brand new episode of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.


In what is likely not a coincidence, this news comes just hours after it was revealed that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had tested positive for COVID-19, making his upcoming title defense against Goldberg highly questionable, at best.

For what it’s worth, Triple H has not wrestled a match since WWE Super Showdown in June 2019.

Ironically, the “King of Kings” appeared on WWE’s The Bump just last week and revealed that he is Vince McMahon’s “in case of emergency, break glass guy”. 20 days out from the Royal Rumble, it appears that glass has been broken.

WWE

WWE News: Steve Austin Returns Tonight, New Day Remember Brodie Lee, Favorite Rumble Moments, More

Published

2 hours ago

on

Jan 11, 2021

By

Steve Austin

— Season two of Straight Up Steve Austin premieres tonight on the USA Network immediately after Monday Night Raw. Ryan Satin of FOX has a lengthy interview with the “Texas Rattlesnake” up at this link previewing the season.

— The latest episode of The New Day: Feel The Power podcast, available now on the WWE Network and wherever you get your podcasts, is a tribute to the late Jon Huber, aka Luke Harper/Brodie Lee. Cesaro, Tyler Breeze and Erick Rowan are all featured guests.


— Dexter Lumis is on Canvas 2 Canvas this week at this link.

— WWE Superstars recall their favorite Royal Rumble moments at this link.

— A new WWE Untold telling the story of AJ Styles’ debut in the Royal Rumble drops this Sunday on the WWE Network. Check out a new trailer for the episode below.

WWE

BREAKING: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Positive For COVID-19

Published

3 hours ago

on

Jan 11, 2021

By

Drew McIntyre

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and has been placed in quarantine, the company announced on Monday afternoon.

McIntyre was scheduled to go one-on-one with “The Viper” Randy Orton tonight on Monday Night Raw. It was also teased that he would answer Bill Goldberg’s challenge for a world title match at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.


What this now means for the Rumble is unclear. McIntyre has 20 days to enter quarantine and return a negative test before he can be cleared to rejoin the roster. This is unlikely but not unprecedented.

In 2020, Lance Archer was pulled from AEW television after testing positive for COVID-19, and was able to return 21 days later to battle Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

On the other end, Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks recently spoke about his experience with the disease, stating that he was “bedridden for nearly three weeks”. Even after he returned, his brother had to do the majority of the work in-ring because his cardio had been so badly affected.

