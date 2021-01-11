Drew McIntyre To Speak On WWE Raw Tonight During COVID-19 Quarantine

The WWE Champion will speak on Monday Night Raw.

Earlier today it was announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had tested positive for COVID-19, entering an immediate quarantine. His status for the annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view, where he was likely to face the returning Goldberg, is obviously in question just 20 days before showtime.

WWE has announced that the Scottish juggernaut will speak on Monday Night Raw this evening, live on the USA Network. It is likely McIntyre will appear “via satellite” or in a pre-recorded video for the WWE Universe.

It has also been announced that Triple H will make his return to television tonight.