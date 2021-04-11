Drew McIntyre Vs. Bobby Lashley – Who Walked Out As WWE Champion?

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley finally got to kick off WWE WrestleMania 37 after weather delays, but who walked out as champion?

The two men put together a physical encounter to kickstart the show, with Drew McIntyre looking for the Claymore throughout the match. However, it ended up being Bobby Lashley’s Hurt Lock that proved to be the most dominant of the two finishers.

Lashley locked in the move, and despite the best efforts of McIntyre, he was unable to break out of the move. However, McIntyre never tapped out, but instead, he faded out, with the match ending via referee stoppage for The Hurt Business star to retain the title.

