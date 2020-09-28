Drew McIntyre Wants A Champion vs. Champion Match With Roman Reigns

WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre is hoping to set up a major match between himself and Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

McIntyre has always been looking to push for the biggest matches possible, and during an interview with Vicente Beltran, McIntyre spoke about wanting a title vs title match with the Tribal Chief.

“If I was to have [another title], personally, I would want a supermatch with Roman Reigns for that Universal Championship and create one dominant champion. That’d be a heck of a match. Roman is a guy who has proven it for years. He’s been absent for a little bit of time and returned with a different attitude that threw me for a loop. He’s bigger and badder than he ever was and he’s still that marquee player. I’m at the point where I’m building myself up and want to prove that I can be that top, top guy like Reigns has, and inevitably we can have a McIntyre vs. Reigns, title vs. title match. That’s as big as it gets,” said Drew. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

Of course, both men would retain their titles at WWE Clash Of Champions, and therefore this match is still very much a possibility heading out of the latest PPV.