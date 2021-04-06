Drew McIntyre Wants A Match With Edge: “It’s Going To Be Great”

Introduction

Another month has passed and once again it’s time for my Match Of The Month article where I take a look back at the 10 best bouts that WWE brought the wrestling world. March saw some good matches across the brands with some very physical battles taking place.

With title matches and major feuds all coming into the fray during this month, there was plenty for people to get stuck into, but what was the best that March had to offer?

10. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre – No Holds Barred Match (WWE Fastlane)

Sheamus has been consistently putting on amazing matches throughout 2021, being one of WWE’s most valuable stars. He and Drew McIntyre work great together, and this No Holds Barred match was a great example of that, with the two men going all out in what was a true war between friends turned enemies.

They used weapons, broke the ThunderDome set, and threw everything at each other throughout the match to entertain the fans. While it was obvious that Drew was going to end up walking away with the victory, that didn’t stop them from making this entertaining.

9. Jordan Devlin vs. Trent Seven – Cruiserweight Title Match (NXT UK, 3/18/21)

Jordan Devlin’s run as Cruiserweight Champion has produced some great matches, and this is just another example of that. There was a real story here are Trent Seven had spent weeks cutting weight, and because of that the match really had heart, with Seven clearly leaving everything in the ring.

However, Devlin refused to be put down and he matched Seven with his hard-hitting strikes throughout. They worked really well together and put in some fantastic near falls with Trent coming as close as possible to winning it, only for it to be snatched away at the last moment.

8. Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm – WWE NXT Women’s Title Match (NXT, 3/10/21)

Toni Storm got to challenge for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship back at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, but that one didn’t quite hit the heights people had hoped. However, when she got a singles match with Io Shirai in March, the two women had a brilliant encounter.

They went back and forth throughout and Toni really looked like she could have scored the victory at various points in the match, with Io managing to just escape with the win. The great detail about this match was the fact that they played on the fact they’ve got a lot of history, which led to them reversing and knowing the others moves quite a lot, which was a nice touch.

7. The New Day vs. The Hurt Business – WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match (Raw, 3/15/21)

The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods had a nice rivalry with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in March, with the two teams clicking together really well. They had excellent chemistry and this match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships was terrific.

It was fast-paced and saw some fantastic selling take place, with the match going back and forth throughout. They didn’t hold back here either, taking some big bumps on the outside, including Kofi being launched over the steel stairs. Having a title switch only made this match even more fun too, ensuring that it was a memorable encounter.

6. Ilja Dragunov vs. Sam Gradwell (NXT UK, 3/4/21)

Sam Gradwell and Ilja Dragunov have had a great feud together recently on WWE NXT UK, with Gradwell’s annoyance pushing Ilja’s buttons and making his anger management go out of control. Their singles match was a great showing for Gradwell in particular, as he got to go toe to toe with Ilja and give as good as he got.

He was physical and matched Dragunov’s intensity. However, the mind games of talking trash to try and make him snap is something that gave this match an added layer of story which made it a lot more memorable.

5. Finn Balor vs. Roderick Strong (NXT, 3/3/21)

This is the type of match that makes WWE NXT stand out as a show, with two fantastic wrestlers putting on a competitive clash to entertain the fans. As is always the case with these two men, it was physical with a lot of strikes and some great energy throughout.

They both sold everything great, which is always the case, but this was a particularly important match for Strong after all the Undisputed Era fallout, as it allowed him to remind everyone just how much talent he has, going toe to toe with Balor.

4. Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole – WWE NXT Title Match (NXT, 3/10/21)

Another brilliant Finn Balor match from March came against Adam Cole, with this one just edging out his match with Roderick Strong. The main reason for that is the fact that NXT Championship was on the line here, which took the stakes of this to another level.

They told a great story with this one, starting the pace out very slowly as they worked on specific body parts, which were then sold throughout. The pace rose at the right times, making the match even more enjoyable, leading to a frantic finish which ensured this one had a perfect finish.

3. Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan – Universal Title Match (WWE Fastlane)

The main event match of March’s big PPV event saw Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan compete in an excellent singles match. They both played their parts in this to perfection, with Daniel Bryan being the underdog who was willing to fight and reverse everything Roman threw at him, while the champion was the dominant, physical presence.

Bryan promised to make Roman tap out, which is what happened, but with the great story work that had been placed in with Edge’s involvement stopping him from actually winning. It was a match that made both men look great coming out of it with a competitive encounter that was great fun to watch.

2. Kay Lee Ray vs. Meiko Satomura – NXT UK Women’s Title Match (NXT UK, 3/4/21)

Considering the sheer talent involved in this match, it’s not really a surprise that it was one of the best of the month. Meiko Satomura came in with a lot of fanfare, to the point where she was believable to end Kay Lee Ray’s epic run as champion, and she certainly came close.

It was hard-hitting from start to finish, with Meiko making life difficult for Kay Lee, but the champion gave as good as she got. They brawled and took huge bumps on the outside as they worked hard to really put NXT UK on the map, and the efforts didn’t go unnoticed.

1. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (Raw, 3/1/21)

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus had some great encounters across the month of March, but their best came right at the start. They were given the opening match on Raw and they just stole the show with a ridiculously physical encounter that didn’t hold up at any point.

This one genuinely felt like a fight at times, with the two men beating the hell out of each other. It was stiff, and each man looked like they’d gone through a war afterward. Because it was unexpected for them to get almost 30 minutes on Raw, the match took everyone by surprise and really showed just how great they both are.

