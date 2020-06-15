Drew McIntyre Wants A Match With The Undertaker

WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre recently spoke with the Daily Star where he discussed wanting a potential dream match with The Undertaker.

The two men have competed in the past, with the Deadman being the first man to ever defeat Drew during his original run, while they also were involved in Extreme Rules 2019 against each other in a tag team match.

However, the Scottish Psychopath made it clear he would like to face The Undertaker one more time in a one on one match, which he believes would deliver.

Speaking with The Daily Star, McIntyre painted a picture of what a current day feud with The Deadman might look like: “There was a time, over 10 years ago, where we were going to be building a big singles match with The Undertaker and I. We had one match right before [his match]when Shawn Michaels was retired, and that was my first official defeat. We had a tag team match as well… and a couple of moments when we went face-to-face. The crowd started rumbling when he started doing the throat-cut and I rose up behind him and Roman saved him from the Claymore Kick.. and afterwards he seemed pretty happy. “I really think, given the right circumstances and considering our history and the fact he gave me my first official defeat, there’s a good story there. I know the match would absolutely deliver.”

Drew McIntyre managed to remain WWE Champion last night at WWE Backlash after defeating Bobby Lashley. Meanwhile, the most recent episode of The Undertaker: The Last Ride dropped last night on the WWE Network with the episode focusing on his match against Drew and Shane McMahon at WWE Extreme Rules in 2019.