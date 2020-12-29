WWE
Drew McIntyre’s First WWE World Title Challenger Of 2021 Will Be…
Drew McIntyre will kick off 2021 with a title defense.
WWE announced tonight that the Scottish juggernaut will defend the WWE Championship next week on the January 4 edition of Monday Night Raw. His first challenger of the New Year will be none other than… Keith Lee!
Last week on Raw, McIntyre vouched for Sheamus before the two teamed up with Lee in a six-man tag team main event. While they would ultimately score the victory, the “Celtic Warrior” wasted no time afterwards, delivering a Brogue Kick to the back of the “Limitless” one’s head.
Fast-forward to tonight’s Raw opening contest, where Lee defeated Sheamus in singles competition to earn an opportunity at McIntyre’s world title.
While the champ attempted to play peacemaker before the match began, Sheamus dropped an unaware Lee with two Brogue Kicks before the bell even rang, giving him a major advantage. It ultimately did not matter, as Lee struggled back to life, delivering a gigantic Spirit Bomb for the win.
The January 4 episode is being billed as “Legends Night”. Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and many other Hall of Famers and legends are being brought in for the show.
Former WWE & NWA Champion Jazz Now Taking Bookings For 2021 Retirement Tour
Former WWF Women’s Champion and NWA Women’s World Champion Jazz has announced that she is now taking bookings for a retirement tour to take place in 2021.
Jazz had previously announced plans for a retirement tour in 2020 but with much of the independent wrestling world shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, one never materialized.
She is currently teaming with Jordynne Grace in a tournament to crown new Knockouts Tag Team Champions. The two will battle Havok and Nevaeh in the semifinal round next week when IMPACT Wrestling returns to regular programing.
Jazz got her start wrestling for ECW before making the jump to WWF at the turn of the century. She defeated Trish Stratus to win the women’s title shortly after debuting, and successfully defended the belt against both Stratus and Lita at WrestleMania X-8. She was consistently in the title picture throughout her four years there.
Well what better time then now to kick off 2021 with bang.
Now Excepting Bookings for retirement tour..
— Jazz “Female Fighting Phenom” (@Phenom_Jazz) December 28, 2020
WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: NEW WORLD TITLE CONTENDER DECIDED, ROAD TO THE RUMBLE
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Monday Night Raw for the final episode of 2020 as the build to the WWE Royal Rumble begins. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE RAW RESULTS
DECEMBER 28, 2020
WWE PAYS TRIBUTE TO LUKE HARPER
Tonight’s WWE Raw kicks off with a graphic, paying tribute to Luke Harper. Tom Phillips then kicks off the show with a fitting message, “It’s Monday, and you know what that means.”
DREW MCINTYRE PROMO
Drew McIntyre then pushes the same message with his promo, adding in a trademark Luke Harper “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah,” for good measure. Drew then recaps his 2020 and he thanks all the fans for rallying behind him and motivating him every week.
Drew says there was a time when he was the Chosen One, but this year the fans have got behind him and told WWE that he is their Chosen One. Drew then reveals he is defending his title next week against either Keith Lee or Sheamus, and right on queue, Sheamus makes his way out.
Sheamus says he kept his word, he didn’t put a finger on Keith Lee during the match, and after the bell, everything is fair game. Sheamus says they’re a week away from making their dream a reality, with Drew saying he wants that match, and everyone will get uncomfortable with how physical it will be.
Sheamus says after he mows through Keith Lee, they’re going to smash each other up. Keith Lee then appears and says that Drew seems to be a little proud of his boy, and he tells Drew there is zero trust now, as his word is just as good as Sheamus’.
Lee says every fibre of his being wants to beat his face in right now, but he is going to wait until the match where he will force him to apologize. Keith then suggests that tonight, Sheamus might stab Drew in the back. The Celtic Warrior says he’s had it with him, telling everyone he will betray his friend.
Drew gets this match happening right now, but he tells them both that no matter what, he will leave WWE Champion next week. However, while he does that, Sheamus takes a cheap shot and Brogue Kick’s Keith Lee.
#1 CONTENDER’S MATCH
KEITH LEE vs SHEAMUS
When the match kickstartsKeith Lee launches Sheamus across the ring and starts throwing some clubbing blows and forearms towards Sheamus. He responds with some knee strikes and forearm strikes to the back as well, but yet again Lee responds by just slinging Sheamus across the ring.
Sheamus once again fights back and starts working on the arm of the Limitless One, stomping away on it but Lee finally gets some rest by just launching Sheamus over the top rope. He then joins Sheamus outside the ring and launches him into the ring post, but as he tries to get back into the ring, Sheamus catches him on the ropes and follows with a pump knee strike.
Sheamus heads to the top turnbuckle and leaps down to crash into Keith on the outside. Back in the ring, Sheamus hits his classic 10 beats of the baron as he then hangs up the Limitless One on the top rope. Sheamus once again goes high risk, but this time Lee just batters him away upon impact.
Lee follows up with a big splash in the corner and he then just drops Sheamus with a huge shoulder tackle. As Lee tries to go for the powerbomb, Sheamus smartly chops down the legs, but his Brogue Kick attempts is then avoided as Lee follows up with a huge crossbody.
Sheamus once again fires back, this time with White Noise, but Lee is able to kick out. Sheamus then begins nailing several headbutts, but Lee responds with some of his own and he then connects with the Spirit Bomb to become the new number one contender.
Winner (and new #1 contender): Keith Lee
World Title #1 Contender’s Match, Charlotte vs Nia Jax & More Announced For WWE Raw Tonight
WWE has announced three new matches and a major segment for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.
Randy Orton on Alexa’s Playground
After Randy Orton literally burned The Fiend alive at WWE TLC earlier this month, he was confronted by the still-possessed Alexa Bliss, who somehow made a creepy swing set and miniature playground appear in the ring. Like a character in a horror film who opens the closet despite the audience screaming at him to not go in the closet, Orton will revisit Alexa’s Playground tonight on Raw. What could possibly go wrong?
Keith Lee vs. Sheamus
Last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw ended with Sheamus dropping Keith Lee with a Brogue Kick while WWE Champion Drew McIntyre looked on in shock. It’s hard to believe the guy who staged a hit-and-run and pinned it on a recovering alcoholic like eight months ago would do something so… mildly dickish? Either way, the two Superstars will face off tonight with the winner earning a world title opportunity.
Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax
Asuka and Charlotte Flair won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WWE TLC, defeating Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The former champions rebounded with a win last week, and now Jax will have to get through the “Queen” if she wants that momentum to continue into another title shot. Flair isn’t exactly an easy opponent to defeat, but she also hasn’t wrestled a singles match since June.
Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet
This is also still happening. Should be a good match barring any shenanigans.
Join us for live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw at 8:00 PM ET.
