Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Monday Night Raw for the final episode of 2020 as the build to the WWE Royal Rumble begins. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET.

WWE RAW RESULTS

DECEMBER 28, 2020

WWE PAYS TRIBUTE TO LUKE HARPER

Tonight’s WWE Raw kicks off with a graphic, paying tribute to Luke Harper. Tom Phillips then kicks off the show with a fitting message, “It’s Monday, and you know what that means.”

DREW MCINTYRE PROMO

Drew McIntyre then pushes the same message with his promo, adding in a trademark Luke Harper “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah,” for good measure. Drew then recaps his 2020 and he thanks all the fans for rallying behind him and motivating him every week.

Drew says there was a time when he was the Chosen One, but this year the fans have got behind him and told WWE that he is their Chosen One. Drew then reveals he is defending his title next week against either Keith Lee or Sheamus, and right on queue, Sheamus makes his way out.

Sheamus says he kept his word, he didn’t put a finger on Keith Lee during the match, and after the bell, everything is fair game. Sheamus says they’re a week away from making their dream a reality, with Drew saying he wants that match, and everyone will get uncomfortable with how physical it will be.

Sheamus says after he mows through Keith Lee, they’re going to smash each other up. Keith Lee then appears and says that Drew seems to be a little proud of his boy, and he tells Drew there is zero trust now, as his word is just as good as Sheamus’.

Lee says every fibre of his being wants to beat his face in right now, but he is going to wait until the match where he will force him to apologize. Keith then suggests that tonight, Sheamus might stab Drew in the back. The Celtic Warrior says he’s had it with him, telling everyone he will betray his friend.

Drew gets this match happening right now, but he tells them both that no matter what, he will leave WWE Champion next week. However, while he does that, Sheamus takes a cheap shot and Brogue Kick’s Keith Lee.

#1 CONTENDER’S MATCH

KEITH LEE vs SHEAMUS

When the match kickstartsKeith Lee launches Sheamus across the ring and starts throwing some clubbing blows and forearms towards Sheamus. He responds with some knee strikes and forearm strikes to the back as well, but yet again Lee responds by just slinging Sheamus across the ring.

Sheamus once again fights back and starts working on the arm of the Limitless One, stomping away on it but Lee finally gets some rest by just launching Sheamus over the top rope. He then joins Sheamus outside the ring and launches him into the ring post, but as he tries to get back into the ring, Sheamus catches him on the ropes and follows with a pump knee strike.

Sheamus heads to the top turnbuckle and leaps down to crash into Keith on the outside. Back in the ring, Sheamus hits his classic 10 beats of the baron as he then hangs up the Limitless One on the top rope. Sheamus once again goes high risk, but this time Lee just batters him away upon impact.

Lee follows up with a big splash in the corner and he then just drops Sheamus with a huge shoulder tackle. As Lee tries to go for the powerbomb, Sheamus smartly chops down the legs, but his Brogue Kick attempts is then avoided as Lee follows up with a huge crossbody.

Sheamus once again fires back, this time with White Noise, but Lee is able to kick out. Sheamus then begins nailing several headbutts, but Lee responds with some of his own and he then connects with the Spirit Bomb to become the new number one contender.

Winner (and new #1 contender): Keith Lee