Drew McIntyre’s Opponent Revealed For WWE Clash Of Champions

Randy Orton is once again the number one contender to the WWE Championship, just one week after punt kicking reigning champion Drew McIntyre in the skull three times, sending him to the hospital with a hairline fracture.

In order to determine McIntyre’s next challenger, WWE announced a series of three singles matches for Raw, with the winners battling in a triple threat main event with the title shot hanging in the balance.

Keith Lee was the first man to advance to the triple threat, defeating Dolph Ziggler to open the show to continue his momentum coming off a huge victory over Orton at WWE Payback.

Orton himself then qualified for the main event, defeating Kevin Owens in just seconds after a pre-match attack from Aleister Black. He was seen earlier in the night speaking to Black in his backstage dressing room and/or creepy dungeon.

Seth Rollins rounded out the trio after defeating Dominik Mysterio, a late replacement for father Rey Mysterio, who was pulled from action after suffering an injury at Payback. Prior to the match, the “Monday Night Messiah” banished his former disciple Murphy from ringside.

Keith Lee dominated an impressive bulk of the Raw three-way finale, coming within inches of winning after catching Rollins with a devastating Spirit Bomb. Orton took advantage, however, catching the “Limitless” one with an RKO out of nowhere, pinning Rollins to steal the win.