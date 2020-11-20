Dual-Brand Battle Royal To Kick Off WWE Survivor Series This Sunday

WWE claims that its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view is the only night of the year where Superstars from Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown collide in head-to-head competition.

While that claim is wildly inaccurate – we literally just saw Drew McIntyre compete on the blue brand a week ago – it is however fitting that this Sunday’s anticipated event will begin with an old fashioned battle royal featuring competitors from both rosters.

From WWE.com: