Dual-Brand Battle Royal To Kick Off WWE Survivor Series This Sunday

WWE claims that its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view is the only night of the year where Superstars from Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown collide in head-to-head competition.
While that claim is wildly inaccurate – we literally just saw Drew McIntyre compete on the blue brand a week ago – it is however fitting that this Sunday’s anticipated event will begin with an old fashioned battle royal featuring competitors from both rosters.
The battle of The Best of the Best will start off with fireworks, as Raw and SmackDown Superstars will clash in a Dual-Brand Battle Royal on the Survivor Series Kickoff. Who will step up for the red and blue brands to send the night’s first message? Don’t miss the Survivor Series Kickoff at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, TikTok, and the award-winning WWE Network.