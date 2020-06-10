Dustin Rhodes Announces Plans To Open His Own Wrestling School

32-year professional wrestling veteran and All Elite Wrestling star Dustin Rhodes has announced that he will be opening open his own wrestling school, likely close to his home in Texas.

Dustin wrote on Instagram, “My wrestling school is in [its]planning stages. Always dreamed of having one. Gonna make that a reality. Can’t wait.” He also included the hashtags “RhodesWrestling” and “TEXAS”.

This is obviously tremendous news for the southern wrestling scene and future prospects looking to get into the business. Dustin worked with virtually ever major name in WCW, WWE, TNA and now AEW, having to evolve and adapt to numerous eras and styles over a three-decade career.