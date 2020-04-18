Dustin Rhodes Claims He’ll Retire If He Doesn’t Win TNT Tournament Match, Tony Khan Responds

“The Nature” may be putting his career on the line this Wednesday night.

In a brief clip hyping this week’s “Road To” video, Cody Rhodes is shown listening to a voice message from his brother Dustin discussing his first round match in the TNT Championship tournament. He’s set to face Kip Sabian on AEW Dynamite this week.

Dustin states that competing in the tournament is the most important thing that he’s done professionally since wrestling Cody last year at Double or Nothing. He also claimed that if he can’t defeat Sabian in their match, he’ll retire after almost 32 years in the business.

Right now, Dustin’s words are just words. AEW has yet to add any kind of official stipulation to the bout, and Cody – who is no stranger to risking it all in marquee matches – was clearly not happy in the video with his brother’s decision. AEW President Tony Khan also tweeted that he hopes Dustin will reconsider.

Shocking clip from the next episode of “Road To”: “If I cannot beat that son of a B***h, I will retire.” – @DustinRhodes on his TNT Championship Quarterfinal match up with @theKipSabian Road to the TNT Championship drops this Monday, April 20th at 7/6c – https://t.co/ovL0W5rMeS pic.twitter.com/eReOzl5wVR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 18, 2020