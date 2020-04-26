Dustin Rhodes On If He Will Get A WWE HOF Induction, If He Misses Goldust Gimmick

AEW’s Dustin Rhodes recently answered several questions from fans on social media where he discussed the WWE Hall Of Fame and if he will be inducted.

Dustin admitted he isn’t concerned with whether he will or won’t be inducted into the Hall Of Fame, but is instead just concentrating on helping the young talent in AEW develop right now.

That is not what I concern myself with. If it comes, it comes. I am focused on @AEWrestling and growing our talented kids. — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 26, 2020

Dustin was then asked about his Goldust gimmick and whether or not he misses it, and while Dustin state he doesn’t miss it, he did state he was thankful for the time.