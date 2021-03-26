AEW
Dustin Rhodes Reveals How Much Longer He Plans To Wrestle
Dustin Rhodes is still putting in great work inside the ring, however, he has revealed how much longer he plans on competing.
Rhodes recently appeared on The Sports Guys Talking Wrestling Show, where he spoke about the Rhodes Wrestling Academy Showcase and what it has been like becoming a coach. Within that conversation, Dustin mentioned how much longer he is planning to compete for.
“It’s different when you’re sitting in a classroom or something and you’re just talking to these people because I’m not a big talker. I don’t like to talk, you know? I like to — but it became easy. It’s just really easy to me now and I know I’m not trying to sound like a pompous ass or anything but I was taught well and I’ve learned and I’ve watched and I’ve taken bits and pieces just from about everybody, you know? And just blazed my own path here and had ups and downs and climbed over mountains and fell a few times but right now — if I was like this ten, 15 years ago, my God, I’d be on top of the world but I have no regrets and those are my teachers and here I am today at 51, having the time of my life in the twilight of my career, just a couple two, three more years before I hang it up but right now man, AEW and my wrestling academy is just — I’m having a lot of fun. It’s exhausting, but it’s fun as sh*t. I love it.” (H/T to POSTWrestling for the transcriptions)
John Silver Confirms He Will Be Out Of Action For 4-6 Weeks
The Dark Order member, John Silver has confirmed that he will now be out of action for 4-6 weeks following AEW Dynamite this week.
Silver competed in the main event against Darby Allin this week, challenging for the TNT Championship, and after the match, it was reported that he had injured his shoulder, however, it was unclear how serious the situation was.
Silver has now clarified the situation himself, confirming that he won’t be able to wrestle for 4-6 weeks. However, he did give some positive news, which was that he doesn’t need surgery and there was no major damage sustained.
Bad news: I’ll be out about 4-6 weeks
Good news: I don’t need surgery and there is no major damage
— John Silver (@SilverNumber1) March 26, 2021
Nick Aldis Discusses First Working With Kamille & Thunder Rosa Working For AEW
Nick Aldis recently spoke with the Straight Talk Wrestling Podcast where he reflected on working with Kamille for the first time.
The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion first started working with Kamille during his storyline with Cody Rhodes, while he admitted that originally he hoped to work with his wife, Mickie James, Kamille was someone who was brought to his attention.
“The whole story of the Chicago show [ALL IN] was that everything was in his [Cody Rhodes’] favor. It was his event, he picked the referee. He got to call his own shots and Brandi [Rhodes] interfered. So it was kind of like, we just kind of went — we just started there and went, ‘Okay, 2-out-of-3 Falls. Brian Hebner’s gonna be the referee this time, not Earl Hebner’ and then it was like, okay and then I said, ‘The major thing here is that Brandi got involved so, obviously it would have been great if I could’ve had Mickie [James] get involved but that wasn’t gonna be able to happen. She’s under contract to WWE.’ So I was kind of like, ‘Well, the next best thing’ and turned out to be a better thing in the long term was like, ‘Well what if I had a female enforcer?’ Because I wouldn’t have a valet, I wouldn’t have a romantic interest because again, everyone knows I’m married to Mickie so it’s like I always wanna do stuff that’s real, that feels authentic so I was kind of like, ‘But there’s no reason I can’t have a female enforcer specifically brought in to neutralize Brandi Rhodes’ and in describing this sort of character, Dave Lagana just said, ‘I know just the person. There’s someone I’ve been sort of keeping an eye on for the right time and the right spot, for the right moment and what about this girl [Kamille]?’ And God, they flew her out to Philadelphia I think to meet with me, just to sort of take her temperature on it and if we liked the fit, we’ll shoot some vignettes or whatever. I mean she just has a physical presence that’s second to none with women in the business and she just walks in and I’m right away, I’m just like, ‘Okay, yes, like 100 percent.’”
Aldis spoke about NWA allowing Thunder Rosa to work with AEW, which he says is bringing more eyeballs.
“Thunder Rosa, well, first of all, AEW reached out and specifically made that request because their women’s division needed — would benefit. Of course it did [benefit] and also, in spite of the fact that Rosa had done really well on her time in NWA Powerrr, she wasn’t as well established as the NWA Champion that I was, right? So it was kind of like — it made more sense [for her to go to AEW] and it was okay because the more eyeballs — she’s a phenomenal talent so the more eyeballs that could get on her, the better so that when we’re ready to operate again, we can take advantage of our asset.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
Red Velvet Officially Signs With All Elite Wrestling
Red Velvet is officially #AllElite.
Cody Rhodes had the pleasure of announcing on Thursday that Red Velvet’s AEW contract has been upgraded following her performance at “The Crossroads.” It was on the March 3rd edition of Dynamite where Velvet teamed with Cody Rhodes to face Jade Cargill and Shaq.
Despite coming up short that night, Red Velvet has impressed fans and the powers that be since last summer when she debuted in AEW. For the better part of a year, she’s competed in over twenty matches and has been on a recent win streak on Dark and Dark: Elevation.
With the addition of Red Velvet, AEW now has 22 women signed to official contracts, per AEW’s roster page.
At The Crossroads @AEWonTNT event squaring off against @SHAQ & Jade…Red stepped up in a huge way! @TonyKhan saw what over a million people saw that night and upgraded her contract. She’s ALL ELITE now! Let’s stir it up my friend. pic.twitter.com/1bJ2JVx280
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 25, 2021
