Dustin Rhodes Set To Compete For The TNT Championship On 9/9 AEW Dynamite

After scoring the victory for his team at AEW All Out, Dustin Rhodes has officially earned a TNT Championship shot on the upcoming AEW Dynamite

Dustin Rhodes managed to pin Colt Cabana at All Out in order to help the Nightmare Family defeat The Dark Order last night, picking up a major win for his team.

But after the match, it was revealed to Dustin that on the upcoming AEW Dynamite, he will be going one on one with Brodie Lee in a TNT Championship match.

As well as that, we will hear from the AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, and Kip Sabian will reveal who his best man is going to be.