Dustin Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears Set For AEW Double Or Nothing; Updated Match Card

AEW has confirmed another match for this Saturday’s highly anticipated AEW Double Or Nothing PPV event as Shawn Spears will go one on one with Dustin Rhodes.

Spears debuted a news segment during AEW Dynamite this week and during that he claimed that Dustin had retired following the beatdown that Lance Archer gave him. But, because he wasn’t booked Spears then challenged Dustin to a match and it hasn’t taken long for it to be made official.

It's official!

This Saturday night at Double or Nothing.

It's @dustinrhodes vs. #TheChairman @Perfec10n! Order Double or Nothing on Saturday, May 23rd on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (International Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/nfxF9pAfKg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 21, 2020

Below is the official card for this Saturday’s show:

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee

Stadium Stampede

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, Matt Hardy)

AEW TNT Championship

Cody vs. Lance Archer

AEW Women’s Championship – No DQ

Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Casino Ladder Match

Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus TBA

Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker

Dustin Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears

Buy In – AEW Tag Team Title Number One Contender’s Match

Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Best Friends (Chuckie T & Trent)