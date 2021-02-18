WWE
Dusty Cup Winners To Receive Their Tag Team Title Matches On 3/3 WWE NXT
The 2021 WWE NXT Dusty Cup winners will have their date with destiny on March 3.
During a trophy presentation segment on this week’s NXT, it was confirmed that MSK vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch and Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax will take place in two weeks.
MSK had some promo time to celebrate their victory before sharing popcorn with trophy presenter Beth Phoenix. The trio sat back and listened to Baszler and Jax engage in a war of words with Kai and Gonzalez.
While Baszler tried to rehash her past issues with Kai, Gonzalez reminded everyone that she beat the woman who chased Baszler out of NXT – Rhea Ripley. Jax and Gonzalez also traded comments about their physical attributes.
The March 3rd episode of NXT will go up against the go-home to Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite. That episode will see Shaq and Jade Cargill face Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.
WWE
Santos Escobar vs. Karrion Kross Rescheduled For 2/24 NXT
Santos Escobar vs. Karrion Kross was originally scheduled for this week’s NXT, however the match was pulled ahead of time.
WWE noticeably stopped promoting the match on Wednesday. During the show, Escobar explained that he was going home because he didn’t want to face Kross. Obviously this did not sit well with the former NXT Champion.
NXT General Manager William Regal would announce that if Escobar doesn’t show up to face Kross next week, he will be stripped of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship and suspended indefinitely.
The February 24th episode will also see Xia Li looking to “purge” Kacy Catanzaro. It’s assumed the two will meet in a singles match, but that has not been made official.
We’ll have complete NXT coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.
Results
WWE NXT Results (2/18): What’s Next For Undisputed Era, Women’s Tag Team Champions Appear, More
WWE NXT Results
February 17, 2021
Orlando, FL
Live coverage begins at 8PM ET
KYLE O’REILLY CALLS OUT ADAM COLE
Kyle O’Reilly starts out the show, heading down to the ring with no entrance music as he gets on the microphone. He says everyone saw what happened at Takeover, he has tried to make sense of it but he can’t, he’s shocked, confused, and pissed off.
Kyle says Undisputed Era was supposed to be unlike every other group, but Adam Cole ruined it for all of them. He says while he kicked him in the face, Adam stabbed him in the back. He says despite that, Adam’s still his brother, and he’s giving him the benefit of the doubt and he needs Adam to come out and tell him his story, adding that he is probably going to punch him in the face.
Instead of Adam, he gets Roderick Strong. He agrees that the group is special, and he thinks Sunday was all about emotion. However, Kyle says he doesn’t need Adam to explain it, and he then tells Roddy not to get into the ring, and he admits he doesn’t know who to trust.
Kyle asks for Adam again, but this time he gets the NXT Champion. Finn says Kyle’s not looking for him, but he’s looking for Kyle, and he tells him he can get behind him in wanting to speak to Adam. Finn says he knew he shouldn’t have accepted Kyle’s hand, but Strong then gets in his face and tells him that Kyle had nothing to do with it.
But as they argue, Pete Dunne and the NXT Champions make their way out and start attacking all three of them until WWE officials pull them apart.
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
William Regal s shown, revealing that he received a message from Santos Escobar. He is then shown from earlier in the day in his car, and Santos says nobody threatens him, so he is going home, and he tells Regal he will do it when he wants. William Regal then appears and says it will take place next week, and if Santos doesn’t show up, he will be suspended and he will be stripped of his title.
THE WAY vs. SHOTZI BLACKHEART & EMBER MOON
Before the match begins, The Way hand out missing posts for Austin Theory, who was kidnapped by Dexter Lumis at Takeover on Sunday. In the ring, Shotzi Blackheart drops Candice LeRae with a dropkick to start as Ember Moon follows it with a big boot of her own as Shotzi then sends Candice to the floor.
When the match returns from the commercial, The Way is set on the second ropes as Moon and Blackheart attack them at the same time. Ember then leaps over the top rope to splash onto Indi Hartwell, but she is able to kick out. However, Blackheart then heads into the ring with a sharp kick to Indi.
Ember Moon then lanches Indi into the corner as Shotzi ties her up, but Candice then pops up and slams her into the ring post. Meanwhile, Indi hits a big boot to Moon as Candice LeRae then tags back in and takes control of the match.
Backstage, a white van is shown arriving, while Candice connects with a big clothesline as she then works the arm of Ember. Indi tags in, but that allows Moon to get a few shots in, but Hartwell smartly hangs her up on the ropes and hits an uppercut.
Candice then springboards back to Moon on the outside, meanwhile, the van is shown again and Johnny Gargano heads out to investigate. Both women manage to make tags and Blackheart comes in strong with a knee to the face as she then plants Indi face-first into the mat.
Blackheart then locks in a submission, but LeRae pops up with a senton to break it up, but she eats a suplex from Moon for her troubles. Indi then takes out Ember with a spine buster, and she and Shotzi then both end up down after a big clothesline.
Back outside, Johnny Gargano is shown at the van looking for Austin Theory, but he can’t get in, as it’s locked. In the ring, Hartwell drops Shotzi, and Candice tags in and nails a superkick. Ember is able to tag in though and she regains control as Moon and Shotzi take out both members of The Way.
They then climb to the top ropes, but Hartwell knocks off Shotzi while Candice falls into the ropes to knock off Moon. Johnny Gargano then appears with Austin Theory and LeRae runs up the ramp to say hello to him. However, the distraction allows Moon to roll-up Indi to get the win.
Winners: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart
Kyle O’Reilly To Open Tonight’s WWE NXT, Women’s Tag Match Announced
WWE has announced that Kyle O’Reilly will open tonight’s WWE NXT following the system-shocking turn of events that concluded NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Needless to say, O’Reilly wants an explanation from Adam Cole.
Following the shocking conclusion at #NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day, @KORcombat kicks off #WWENXT tonight and hopes to get an explanation for @AdamColePro’s actions.https://t.co/dILa5lbKBS pic.twitter.com/4DqfEX7q0f
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2021
Hot off their wins at TakeOver, Dusty Classic winners MSK, plus Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez will appear to celebrate their respective wins. WWE’s preview questions what’s next for each team.
What's next for the winning teams of the 2021 #DustyClassic?#WWENXT
📺 8/7c on @USA_Network https://t.co/HShMiKGsD5 pic.twitter.com/o7oWkjJMwU
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2021
We’ll also see a Dusty Classic rematch from last week as Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon take on Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.
TONIGHT on #WWENXT@ShotziWWE & @WWEEmberMoon take on @CandiceLeRae & @indi_hartwell of #TheWay in priceless tag team action!https://t.co/btSnOXiOMV pic.twitter.com/4ZrOOLJVuz
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2021
Expect to see NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano as he searches for Austin Theory, plus the NXT TV debut of LA Knight, the former Eli Drake.
We’ll have complete NXT coverage tonight right here at ProWrestling.com.
