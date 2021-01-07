WWE
Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Matches Set For Next Week, Women’s Tag Team Classic Announced
WWE has announced two first-round Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches for next week.
Adam Cole and Roderick Strong will represent Undisputed Era against Breezango, while Ever-Rise will face Grizzled Young Veterans.
The #DustyCup begins NEXT WEEK with #UndisputedERA's @AdamColePro & @roderickstrong vs. #Breezango @WWEFandango & @MmmGorgeous AND #EverRise's @ChaseParkerWWE & @MattMartelWWE vs. GYV's @ZackGibson01 & @JamesDrake_GYT! #NXTNYE pic.twitter.com/6aNWNrZB4F
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 7, 2021
We also know that Imperium, Drake Maverick & Killian Dain, Curt Stallion & August Grey, and Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory will compete. Their bracket matches are expected to be revealed next week, if not sooner.
William Regal also announced that a Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament will take place at some point this year now that there’s more depth within the NXT women’s roster.
ABOUT TIME.
Per #WWENXT GM @RealKingRegal, the WOMEN'S #DustyCup is coming your way, soon! #WeAreNXT #NXTNYE pic.twitter.com/D7btsuCPso
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 7, 2021
WWE
Date Revealed For Next NXT TakeOver Event
A special date has been set for the next WWE NXT TakeOver event.
Though an official title has yet to be announced, the next TakeOver will take place on Sunday, February 14, which happens to be Valentine’s Day.
Love is in the air… and so is pain. ❤️#NXTTakeOver streams LIVE on Sunday, February 14 at 7ET/4PT on @WWENetwork! #NXTNYE pic.twitter.com/MRrhqIZnaj
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 7, 2021
WWE has held two TakeOver events in February before. TakeOver: Rival happened in 2015, while NXT went to Portland last February for what has become the last TakeOver in front on a full arena.
Results
WWE NXT New Years Evil Results (1/6): NXT Championship On The Line, Last Woman Standing, More
WWE NXT NewYears Evil Results
January 6, 2021
Orlando, FL
January 6, 2021
Orlando, FL
DEXTER LUMIS WELCOMES US TO NEW YEARS EVIL
We kick off the show with Dexter Lumis shown walking up to his technical area where he begins slowly switching the lights on and off. However, he then pulls a big lever and the area lights up fully as the show kicks off!
DAMIAN PRIEST vs KARRION KROSS
Straight away the two big men lock up and they end up out of the ring, never releasing their grip of each other. They work their way back into the ring where they each reverse and block each other’s strikes until Damian Priest manages to connect with a flurry of strikes.
However, Kross then gets ahold of Priest as he just plants him to the mat and then follows up with several strikes of his own, and then a big boot in the corner. Kross then hits several clotheslines in the corner as he then tosses Priest across the ring to remain in control.
Kross then clotheslines Priest out of the ring and launches him into the steel steps. He then picks up the top section of the steps (for some reason) but Priest kicks him and stops them from being used. They head back into the ring where Kross connects with several shots to the midsection, but Priest just smiles at him, which only angers the former NXT Champion.
Priest then connects with a kick of his own as he then rocks Karrion with a huge forearm strike and he then nails him with a flat liner to drop Kross down to the mat. Priest then gets some combination offence in with several strikes and then a deep clothesline which he follows up by hitting a Broken Arrow, yet Kross kicks out.
Priest avoids Kross’ charge into the corner and he then starts targetting his shoulder with several kicks as he takes down Kross by using the arm as he then stretches it out with a submission. Kross rolls out and transitions to nailing down elbow strikes to the injured midsection of Priest to create some distance between them.
The two men then slug it out until Priest springboards off the second rope, taking Kross out again. However, he misses wildly on the follow-up and Kross then smashes Priest down with a big clothesline of his own. Kross then sets up Priest in the tree of woe as he exposes his knee and charges it straight into the ribs of Damian.
Kross then sets up Priest onto the top rope and looks for the Doomsday Saito Suplex, but Priest fights out and then manages to deliver the Razors Edge! Priest then hits a roundhouse which sends Kross out of the ring, and he quickly launches himself out, leaping off the second rope and flipping down on Kross.
As they get back into the ring, Priest hits a spinning heel kick from the top rope and he then nails the South Of Heaven, but Kross manages to kick out of this one! Kross quickly turns things around though with a big powerbomb, but this time it is Priest’s turn to kick out at the last minute.
The two men then head out of the ring once again as Kross slams Priest into the steel pillar and he then power slams Priest onto the bottom section of the steel steps, adding to his rib injury. Back in the ring, Priest tells Kross he’s still standing, but that only leads to him kicking Damian in the head as he nails his suplex.
Priest manages to get back up once again, but while he’s dazed, Kross comes charging in from behind with a huge elbow strike to the back of the head to win the match.
Winner: Karrion Kross
WWE
Fight Pit Officially Pulled From Tonight’s WWE NXT Due To Injury
It was reported earlier today that the Fight Pit match between Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa, originally scheduled for tonight’s NXT: New Year’s Evil special on the USA Network, is no longer being advertised by the company.
WWE has now confirmed that Thatcher suffered a minor injury while training for tonight’s match, and has been pulled from the bout as a precautionary measure due to the violent nature of the match type. The Fight Pit has been indefinitely postponed until both competitors have been cleared.
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT will still feature Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a battle for the NXT Championship, Santos Escobar vs. Gran Metalik for the Cruiserweight Championship, as well as Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest.
EXCLUSIVE: #WWENXT General Manager @RealKingRegal provides an update on Timothy Thatcher ahead of #NXTNYE. pic.twitter.com/KvHYhijMrx
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 6, 2021
