Dwayne Johnson has given COVID-19 the Rock Bottom!

The WWE icon turned Hollywood megastar confirmed Wednesday that he and his wife, Lauren Hashian, as well as their two young daughters all recently tested positive for the disease.

“This has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me personally,” Johnson wrote on Instagram.

The good news is the Johnson family is already recovering, and in fact the “Great One” says his entire family is already “on the other side” of any serious danger, and are no longer contagious.

“We are counting our blessings, but we are good.”