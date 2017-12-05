Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

It was reported earlier by Variety that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 13th.

The ceremony will honor The Rock for his status as a Hollywood powerhouse (and of course the most electrifying man in ALL of entertainment). The producer of Walk of Fame Ceremonies Ana Martinez said:

“Not only does Dwayne have a great personality and talent, but he also does a great amount of philanthropic work which is part of the criteria for earning an immortal spot on the Walk of Fame,” producer of Walk of Fame ceremonies Ana Martinez said. “We envision scores of photos being taken at his star by his fans.”

Of course, The Rock will be seen soon in the anticipated remake of “Jumanji”, and will star alongside Kevin Hart (as usual) and Jack Black. Jumanji hits theaters on December 20th.

The ceremony will begin at 11:30 p.m. PT at 6801 Hollywood Blvd., in front of Hollywood and Highland.