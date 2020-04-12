Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals Which Movie Role He Wanted, But Failed To Get

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson continued on his recent Instagram posts where he answers questions he spoke openly about the movie industry recently.

The Rock was asked if there have been any movie roles that he has really wanted but ultimately failed to get and he answered it honestly. He admitted that he wanted to get the lead role of Jack Reacher, which actually ended up being given to another major action star- Tom Cruise.

“The question I saw last night, was a really cool one and made me think, said The Rock. “The question was, ‘Was there ever a role in Hollywood that I wanted so badly and I didn’t get it and it went to someone else?’ That answer is yes, that role is Jack Reacher and of course, it went to Tom Cruise.” “Now, this was ten years ago, and I was in a much different place, I recognize that,” he admitted. “Tom was the biggest movie star in the world, and I was not.” “In Hollywood, actors are kind of like in a box,” he explained. “There are actors that can vie for a particular role because it allows for them to have a certain look, skin color, size, etc. Fortunately, for me, there aren’t a lot of guys at all who look like me. So, all of my roles, from the beginning of my career, I’ve been a lucky son of a b—h that they’ve been created and designed for me – except Jack Reacher.”

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.