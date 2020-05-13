DX To Make “Major Announcement” On WWE NXT Tonight

As first announced on today’s all new episode of The Bump, a “major announcement” is being teased for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Triple H and Shawn Michaels, specifically refereed to as “DX”, will be on hand live to make the announcement themselves.

