Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal & More Announced For AEW Winter Is Coming

The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale will return next Wednesday night for a special episode of AEW Dynamite being billed somewhat appropriately as “Winter Is Coming”.

This specific incarnation of an over-the-top battle royale was introduced by All Elite Wrestling in 2019, with the notorious Maxwell Jacob Friedman emerging victorious to win a giant diamond ring. He used that very ring this week on Dynamite to interfere in a tag team match, opening the door for another Inner Circle victory.

Also announced for “Winter Is Coming” is a singles match between Chris Jericho and Frankie Kazarian, Dr. Britt Baker DMD taking on Leyla Hirsch, and a big tag team match that in any other week could main event. After Taz choked out Cody Rhodes with his signature Tazmission on Dynamite this week, Ricky Starks and Will Hobbs will team up against Cody and TNT Champion Darby Allin.

— AEW World Title Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Kenny Omega

— Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes vs. Ricky Starks & Will Hobbs

— Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian

— Britt Baker vs. Leyla Hirsch

— Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale