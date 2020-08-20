WWE SummerSlam is right around the corner, with WWE building a strong card and a ThunderDome for the show, but who are the favorites to win?

The early betting odds for the upcoming event have been made available, courtesy of BetOnline, which you can see below.

Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt -170 (10/17)

Braun Strowman +130 (13/10)

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton

Randy Orton -140 (5/7)

Drew McIntyre EVEN (1/1)

Sasha Banks (c) vs Asuka

Asuka -140 (5/7)

Sasha Banks EVEN (1/1)

Bayley (c) vs Asuka

Asuka -120 (5/6)

Bayley -120 (5/6)

Seth Rollins vs Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins -140 (5/7)

Dominik Mysterio EVEN (1/1)

The Street Profits (c) vs Adrade & Angel Garza

Andrade & Angel Garza -160

The Street Profits +125

Apollo Crews (c) vs MVP

Apollo Crews -200 (1/2)

MVP +150 (3/2)

Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville

Mandy Rose -400 (1/4)

Sonya Deville +250 (5/2)