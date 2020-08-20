WWE SummerSlam is right around the corner, with WWE building a strong card and a ThunderDome for the show, but who are the favorites to win?
The early betting odds for the upcoming event have been made available, courtesy of BetOnline, which you can see below.
Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt -170 (10/17)
Braun Strowman +130 (13/10)
Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton
Randy Orton -140 (5/7)
Drew McIntyre EVEN (1/1)
Sasha Banks (c) vs Asuka
Asuka -140 (5/7)
Sasha Banks EVEN (1/1)
Bayley (c) vs Asuka
Asuka -120 (5/6)
Bayley -120 (5/6)
Seth Rollins vs Dominik Mysterio
Seth Rollins -140 (5/7)
Dominik Mysterio EVEN (1/1)
The Street Profits (c) vs Adrade & Angel Garza
Andrade & Angel Garza -160
The Street Profits +125
Apollo Crews (c) vs MVP
Apollo Crews -200 (1/2)
MVP +150 (3/2)
Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville
Mandy Rose -400 (1/4)
Sonya Deville +250 (5/2)