Early Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 37 – Who Are The Favorites To Win?

Daniel Bryan recently reflected on his WWE Survivor Series match against Brock Lesnar, speaking about how good the Beast is.

Bryan had long spoken about wanting to wrestle Brock, and when he returned from retirement, WWE made it happen, with the two men going one on one at WWE Survivor Series 2018 in an excellent singles match.Bryan recently spoke with TalkSport about how happy he was to get that match, even if he wasn’t a babyface at the time.

“I was thrilled, I was absolutely thrilled. I wanted the Brock Lesnar match for a long time. But how I always envisioned it was babyface Daniel Bryan! Yes man Daniel Bryan, underdog Daniel Bryan against the killer Brock Lesnar. But I had literally just become the Planet’s Champion and kicked AJ Styles in the nuts [laughs]. So it was a really weird thing, but I think the weirdness of it also made it fun and made it more pleasurable for me.”

Bryan then spoke about Lesnar’s in-ring ability, stating that people don’t appreciate how good Lesnar is.

“Wrestling Brock Lesnar, I don’t think anybody appreciates how great Brock Lesnar is and the mind that he brings to wrestling. I also think, and from a character perspective I’ve said this on a Talking Smack or whatever, but it’s actually not true, is I think Brock Lesnar loves this. He just also loves farming, loves being at home and he’s not going to do it just because he likes doing it, he’s going to do it because ‘hey, you need to pay me to put my body on the line’ that sort of thing, right? But his eyes light up when he does this. That’s the thing.”

Finally, Bryan spoke about the match in general, admitting that he’s really proud of it and what they were able to do, calling the match a test for him.