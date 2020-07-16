EC3 recently spoke with Fightful.com where he discussed his WWE release in detail, as well as his battle with a concussion during his WWE run.

The former WWE Superstar was part of the cuts made due to COVID-19 by the company, and during the interview, he spoke about when he found out the news and his immediate reaction.

“I didn’t realize how bad I was mentally until I was mid-yoga session. I had a phone call from Drake Maverick. I ignored it, and then the second after I ignored that call, I got a call from the WWE office and I’m like, “Oh, he got fired and so am I.” It made sense. I mean, something had to give with COVID. I was like, “Oh, yeah. Of course. I’m very easy to expel, I’m making good money and I don’t do anything. I have the conversation and I’m fairly close with who had to fire me. He was pretty bent out of shape. He’s probably having the worst day ever. Because he’s got to chop all these heads and it’s fine. It’s okay. Go ahead. Thank you. Because, in theory, I probably would have been, if there wasn’t a quarantine and pandemic, I would have not been the guy to post on social media and ask for my release. I would have been straight as a man and go to [best]. 100%. But, then there’s a pandemic, so I’m like, my parents’ business is probably going to go belly up because of them shutting down the economy, so maybe I need to stick it out a little bit longer. I hung up. I remember the first time I got fired. I was just like lost. I was at the gym and there was a little lap pool. But, this time I’m like, I finished yoga, went right back to it. It’s not like a workout where you can be intense. My mind was just calm. I was like, “I feel pretty good.” Then I go back to my phone. Word’s gotten out. But, this stupid astrology app I have had a notification pop up and it was, “You’re becoming the person you were always supposed to be.” When I read that, I was like, “Okay. We’ll see.”

During the end of his WWE run, EC3 wasn’t used on television, which is mainly down to a concussion that he suffered. EC3 admitted that out of all the injuries he has had, that was the toughest to deal with.

“As physically cleared as I’ll ever be, I guess you could say. Yes. It’s actually a career marked by injuries. Herniated discs in my back. Four or five knee surgeries. Torn bicep. Tore my pec, just taped it back together. Lot of wear and tear from doing what we do, getting dropped on our heads and things. That was the hardest injury I’ve ever had to come back from,” he stated.

Finally, EC3 spoke about when he becomes a free agent, which is later on this week, and how he is hoping to control his own narrative this time.