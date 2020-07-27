EC3 Doesn’t Believe Vince McMahon Remembered Derrick Bateman

EC3 recently spoke with WrestleTalk where he revealed that Vince McMahon didn’t remember him as Derrick Bateman from his original run with the company.

The IMPACT Wrestling star had worked for WWE as Bateman but struggled to make any real impact. He then went on to have a great run with IMPACT before returning to WWE as EC3.

However, EC3 doesn’t actually believe that Vince McMahon remembered who he was after what he saw of him from IMPACT.

“I think [Vince McMahon] had no clue,” begins EC3. “I actually heard one time, there was a meeting and they were watching Impact and I came out and I don’t even remember who told me, but somebody in creative, and [Vince] was like ‘Who is this guy? We should get him.’. They’re like, ‘Derrick Bateman.’ He’s like, ‘who?’”

Sadly, EC3’s main roster run still didn’t go as planned which has since led to him returning to IMPACT.