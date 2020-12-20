EC3 Reflects On Concussion Issues Throughout His WWE Career

The main roster WWE career of EC3 certainly didn’t go to plan for him, and being plagued by concussion issues certainly played a part in that.

EC3 spoke with Fightful.com and reflected on his concussion problems, which started as soon as he was called up, and they continued to be a persistent problem for him.

“When I was called up in, I guess it was the end of 2018, maybe early 2019, I suffered a second one within three months in NXT. But, then there was a mass call up and I was part of it. But, I was called up when I had it and it was like, ‘I’m getting called up and I’m injured. This sucks.’ But, any time I’ve been injured physically it wasn’t, ‘How long do I need to rest to be healthy.’ It was, ‘How long do I need to get back.’ So, with that it was the same thing. I’m getting called up. It’s all I’ve ever wanted in my life. This is the opportunity that I’ve been waiting for. There’s gotta be a purpose to this. I’m going to be ready. I run back, you know how the run goes. It’s whatever. But, then mid-2019, maybe later like July, I suffered another one. But, I didn’t notice I had it until it was kinda too late. One day I showed up and I was not myself, fish white. If I’m not tanned, something’s wrong. So, I’m fish white, I feel awful. Someone mentioned, ‘You don’t look good,’ and I kind of tell them, ‘This happened, this happened.’ I had to do the test. ‘Okay, you’re not cleared.’ But, this one took forever ot get back. ‘Cause it’s such a weird injury, they’re so speculative. Plus, having a few, they’re harder to recover from. So, there was a nice five to six month period suffering this that as physically debilitating as it was, it was more mentally debilitating and there was mental changes that were very hard to fathom, they were very hard to overcome. Personal turmoil. Everything sucked and there was a change in personality and it wasn’t great,” EC3 told us.

EC3 then reflected on how he got cleared and was hoping that something would happen for him following WWE WrestleMania 36, but all that happened was that he got released. He admitted that after that, he was worried about wrestling because of no longer having WWE’s medical care, but he’s happy with how he’s healed up.