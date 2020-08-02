EC3 Reflects On His Short Feud With Dean Ambrose & Wanting To Be A Heel Version Of John Cena

The latest IMPACT Wrestling star, EC3 recently spoke on Talk Is Jericho where he discusses his brief feud with Dean Ambrose in WWE.

The moment came towards the end of Ambrose’s WWE run and EC3 admitted that he was getting great reactions which made things different.

“We got to the live events, I’m working babyface and he’s working heel, and he’s getting great reactions because he should,” Carter remembered. “He sacrificed for years for the company, he told the company ‘F You’ and people love that. For seven years, this guy puts his body and soul on the line, the people are going to love and respect him. I’m just a jacked-up dude in trunks who has no character or development.”

EC3 then went on to state that he was hoping to become a heel version of John Cena doing five moves of doom.

“We’re working these matches, he’s getting cheered, but it’s working though. It’s my wheelhouse because if I can be pushed as the mega Five Moves of Doom babyface that can’t be beat, but I’m obviously liked for certain reasons and people are turning against it, like Cena-ish, then I’m made. That was my pitch, ‘Push me as a babyface, but I’m a heel.'” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)