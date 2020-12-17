EC3 Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19, Discusses Symptoms

EC3 is the latest professional wrestler to unfortunately test positive for COVID-19, as he revealed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

“I’ve been quarantined for a week to 10 days. At this point, I have Covid and I’m at the tail end of it. It sucked a little bit. Some of it wasn’t bad. I’m healthy so I was fortunate. It infected my parents who were visiting me so they had to stay longer so I’ve had no alone time. It drove me nuts but we had a great time spending time together so it was cool. I’m at the tail end of it so I will be healthy. Ring of Honor caught it with the protocol they have for testing. What they are doing is working and working well. I would say I’m at 90%. This is the tail end of it. It felt like the flu and a moderately bad cold some of the time. I would say one day it attacked my stomach because I farted too much. One day I had a bad set of chills where I had a double hoodie on. One night I woke up and had a 10-minute respiratory cough and I got why this sucks. I felt like I was breathing fire for like 10 minutes and I’ve been fine ever since.”

EC3 also spoke about a pitch he gave to WWE for a character change prior to him being released from the company, which is actually the character he is working right now.