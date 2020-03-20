EC3 Reveals Why IMPACT Allowed Him To Leave And Why He Signed With WWE

EC3 recently spoke with Fightful.com where he discussed why IMPACT allowed him to leave the company and why he chose WWE to sign with.

EC3 revealed he asked for his release when he was working with IMPACT Wrestling as it was time for something new in his career.

“My contract was still taking place. I decided to leave early because of the transitions going and I just thought it was a good time for other people to step up and a good time for me to challenge myself somewhere else at the moment. I had to do something different. Especially where my personal life was at that time. [?] I needed a big change,” he said.

EC3 then went on to discuss why he chose WWE, with Drake Maverick being in the company helping.