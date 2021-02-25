Ring of Honor
EC3 Signs Agreement With Ring Of Honor
Ring of Honor announced on Thursday that EC3 has signed a deal with the company.
EC3 was released from WWE in April 2020 before reappearing in IMPACT Wrestling this summer to feud with Moose through Bound For Glory. He then debuted in Ring of Honor in the fall to initiate a rivalry with Jay Briscoe.
EC3 vs. Briscoe was scheduled for Final Battle in December before EC3 tested positive for COVID-19.
Below is the complete press release.
Maria Kanellis Reveals How Long She & Mike Bennett Are Signed With ROH
Maria Kanellis has recently revealed how long she and her husband, Mike Bennett are signed for with Ring Of Honor currently.
Bennett made a surprise return to the company back in November when he helped his former Kingdom stablemate, Matt Taven from an attack by Vinny Marseglia and Bateman. Then just one month later, Maria returned to the company as well with a social media platform known as “ROH The Experience.”
Maria recently appeared on Table Talk, where she revealed that both her and Mike Bennett are currently under contract through June. However, she did admit they’re both enjoying their short-term run, and they’ll see what the future holds after that point.
“We signed a short-term deal with Ring of Honor. We’re signed through the end of June. Then we’re going to take it from there and see what we want to do. If we wanted to, we could probably go other places as well, but we really enjoy what we’re doing in Ring of Honor and I hope we have something more long-term. It all depends on the stipulations of contracts. We’ll see,” said Maria. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription)
Ring Of Honor Announces 19th Anniversary Pay-Per-View
Ring of Honor has set a date for their 19th anniversary pay-per-view.
The show is set to run a total of four hours on FITE TV and traditional pay-per-view, and will take place on Friday, March 26 just two weeks before WrestleMania 37 weekend. The first hour of the broadcast will air for free on HonorClub, Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube and FITE.
It was not announced where the event will take place, but it is unlikely that fans will be in attendance. Ring of Honor was one of the last promotions to return to action in 2020, and have maintained strict regulations, production “bubbles” for all talent, and closed-set television tapings.
Read the official announcement on ROHWrestling.com.
The first ever Ring of Honor event took place in February 2002 at the Murphy Recreation Center in Philadelphia, PA. The main event featured a triple threat match wherein Low Ki defeated Christopher Daniels and the “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson.
Jay Lethal Claims Re-Signing With ROH Was “One Of The Easiest Decisions” Of His Life
Jay Lethal recently opted to re-sign with Ring Of Honor and he spoke about how it was an easy choice for him.
Lethal spoke with the Battleground Podcast, where he admitted that choosing to stay with the company is one of the easiest decisions of his life.
“To me, one of the easiest decisions of my life. You know, I’m a big proponent of loyalty. If you treat me well, then I will treat you well in return and I think there’s something to be said for not just going to the highest bidder. For instance, my former employer IMPACT Wrestling, I still think to this day if they had not ever let me go then I would be there. They gave me the greatest night of my life, one of them wrestling my idol Ric Flair. I would’ve spent my career there, but unfortunately that didn’t happen and Ring of Honor has treated me so well, they’ve made me the face of their company. They put two belts on me at one time. I don’t have a negative thing to say about them. So yeah, no, it was a very easy decision for me.”
Lethal also spoke about working alongside his current tag team partner, Jonathan Gresham, claiming it will be sad if they stop working together.
“Well, I can’t tell ya. There’s no way fully [to] describe it to you but I am living my best life teaming with [Jonathan] Gresham. I think he’s extremely talented. He’ll tell you that he’s learning so much from me but it’s actually the other way around. He’s one of the greatest in-ring technicians that I’ve ever come across. I’m getting to work with him which is amazing, and I just love going to work everyday, especially when I get to work with guys like Gresham. When we won the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships, I don’t know if you remember this but I was fresh off a broken arm. So, if you go back and watch that match, not to give too much behind the curtain, but if you go back and watch that match, a lot of it is done by Jonathan Gresham. He was so good in wanting to protect me and make sure that I was okay and oh man, he’s a tremendous guy in and out of the ring. I couldn’t say enough good things about Jonathan Gresham.
“The day that Gresham and I are no longer working together will be one of the saddest days of my life, and that’s just me being honest. I’m dead serious.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
