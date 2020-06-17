EC3’s Return Teased During TNA World Title Match On IMPACT Wrestling

Trouble trouble trouble trouble trouble trouble!

IMPACT Wrestling once again teased the return of EC3 during this Tuesday night’s broadcast on AXS TV, as his music interrupted the post-match victory celebration of the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Moose.

The promotion has been heavily teasing several of the names released by WWE back in April, including Rusev, Curt Hawkins, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis.

While it’s unlikely that all of these names will make their way back to IMPACT, the destination for whoever does show up is the IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 18.

This wasn’t the only reference towards EC3 made on this week’s show. Every show features a segment advertising their IMPACT Plus! streaming service, and this time around the classic clip of the week saw EC3 defeat Kurt Angle to win the TNA world title.