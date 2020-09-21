WWE NXT UK Superstar Eddie Dennis recently spoke about his desire to get the brand on the same level as Raw, SmackDown and NXT.

The UK brand made its return last week following a prolonged break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to that, Dennis spoke with Metro where he discussed how he is now seeing many of his former rivals have huge success all across WWE.

“I wrestled Keith Lee in a small hall in Cardiff. He’ll remember it,” he smiled. “There were people banging the ring skirts halfway through the match. I’d welcome the opportunity to go with someone like Keith again. I wrestled Drew [McIntyre] many moons ago for a company in Bristol. [Dominik] Dijakovic, people who I had matches which are fondly remembered on the independent scene.”

He also spoke about his desire to take NXT UK to the next level, hoping for it to be seen in the same light as other brands and have six live Takeovers each year.

“You watch Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT. If you were involved in the British wrestling scene for the past 12 to 15 years, it’s littered with people you’ve either shared a ring or locker room with,” he added. “In all honesty, for me, the primary focus since I signed a contract with WWE is to try and grow the NXT UK brand as far as it can possibly grow.” He continued, “I want it to be the fourth brand on a level playing field, I want us to have six live TakeOvers a year. I want our weekly episodic television show from BT Sport studios to be absolutely must-see TV – not just here in the UK but worldwide on the WWE Network.”