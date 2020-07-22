Eddie Edwards Promises To Defend IMPACT World Title Every Single Week

In his first address as IMPACT World Champion, Eddie Edwards took the ring Tuesday night on IMPACT Wrestling proclaiming that he is on a journey to bring “credibility and stability” to the title.

Edwards won the championship this past Saturday night at Slammiversary, outlasting four other competitors in a main event elimination match for the previously vacant belt.

The title had to be vacated heading into the pay-per-view, as former champion Tessa Blanchard had not appeared on the show since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and IMPACT severed ties with her after she failed to send them content to promote the title on television.

All of this was alluded to in Eddie’s speech on Tuesday night, as the wrestling veteran promised to be a fighting champion that IMPACT fans can actually be proud. In fact, he’s so confident about that, that the champ has decided to defend the title EVERY WEEK – something we’ve also seen from TNT Champion Cody Rhodes each Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

The victory lap was cut short by Eric Young, who returned at Slammiversary and announced himself as the fifth competitor in the main event. He would be eliminated by Rich Swann, but return to brutally assault Swann and target his surgically repaired knee with a steel chair.

The two would ultimately come to blows, with Edwards saying that Swann is a friend of his that is currently in the hospital, and doctors are apparently unsure if the extent of the damage will allow him to wrestle again. Something tells me he’ll be fine…

