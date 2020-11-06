Eddie Kingston Admits He Cried When He Received His AEW Contract

Eddie Kingston might be the number one contender to the AEW World Title, but it wasn’t long ago he was contemplating quitting wrestling.

Kingston recently spoke with the New York Post where he admitted that he was broke and was set to move back in with his parents because of it.

He reflected on being given his AEW contract and how he eventually just started crying his car because of the situation he had been in.

“I just started crying in the car. I didn’t understand why I was crying and my girlfriend was just like, ‘Let it go, let it out, because you reached your goal. You did it’. I was like, damn. I was gonna be broke and homeless and back living with my parents. It hit me then. I just started bawling in the car and apologising for crying. The whole New York tough guy thing – I can’t let anyone see me cry.”

This week, Eddie Kingston will have the biggest opportunity of his career when he goes one on one with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in the main event of AEW’s Full Gear.