Eddie Kingston Discusses His AEW Full Gear Defeat: “I’ll Be Back”

Eddie Kingston might have been defeated in the main event of AEW Full Gear, but he’s certainly not down and out.
After a brutal match with Jon Moxley, Kingston did eventually mutter the words, “I Quit” to lose his World Championship attempt. But despite the defeat, Kingston isn’t giving up on his goals of holding the gold at some point.
Kingston shared a video on social media, wanting to give his thoughts about the match after it happened where he admitted he did everything he never said he would to get that match. However, he did insist that he’ll be back, starting on Wednesday.
“I know the winners do the press conference but I just wanted to put this out there on the social. Jon said something to me in the ring towards the end, ‘It’s over.’ I told him, ‘It’s never over.’ I sold my soul to the devil and the devil is playing the game of pro wrestling, something I’ve never done. I politicked. I jumped him. I talked shit about him and went to Tony to get a match. I did everything I said I would never do just for the opportunity. I don’t regret it, but it’s just another sin that I have to pay for. But I’ll be back because I don’t have anything else in my life. You guys think it’s a joke because it’s a character. It’s not. I don’t have anything else other than pro wrestling. I wanted to be world champion and I’m going to be, but I thought tonight was the night and that’s what really messes with my head. I didn’t want to quit. There was no way out. My neck went numb, that’s an old injury. I’ll be back Wednesday. I’ll be back Wednesday,” Kingston said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)