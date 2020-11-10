Eddie Kingston Discusses His AEW Full Gear Defeat: “I’ll Be Back”

Eddie Kingston might have been defeated in the main event of AEW Full Gear, but he’s certainly not down and out.

After a brutal match with Jon Moxley, Kingston did eventually mutter the words, “I Quit” to lose his World Championship attempt. But despite the defeat, Kingston isn’t giving up on his goals of holding the gold at some point.

Kingston shared a video on social media, wanting to give his thoughts about the match after it happened where he admitted he did everything he never said he would to get that match. However, he did insist that he’ll be back, starting on Wednesday.