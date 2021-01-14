Eddie Kingston Reflects On His WWE Tryout Experience

Sheamus has had a very impressive few months lately, and he joined WWE’s The Bump to discuss that and his goals for the year.

The Celtic Warrior has been a huge part of WWE Raw’s product lately, putting on some brilliant, hard-hitting matches and he admitted he’s enjoying what he’s doing at the moment.

“I’m enjoying my wrestling at the moment. I’m enjoying having some good bangers with older talent and newer talent that come up from NXT,” Sheamus mentioned as he began his interview. “I’m just getting in there and slugging it out and seeing what they’re made of. We’re definitely in a transitional phase with all these new Superstars coming up, who are cutting their teeth as well. I’m just having fun, you know?”

Sheamus has been heavily involved in Drew McIntyre’s storyline as of late, with the two men showing their friendship on-screen. McIntyre is set to face Goldberg at the WWE Royal Rumble, and he spoke about that match, admitting it’s a chance for Drew to cement his legacy.

“I know a lot of people – they read the stuff online, and you read the stuff on Twitter and all that – and it seems like a lot of people are angry about it,” he stated. “I know some who think Bill Goldberg doesn’t deserve an opportunity against Drew. But Goldberg definitely made an impression back in WCW when he first came out. I mean, he brought this new element, you know, destroying people in a short amount of time, and the streak. He’s also a multi-time world champion, and he does keep himself in great shape. “I don’t think this is going to be a bad match for Drew. I think it’s another opportunity for Drew to cement his legacy by going in against people like Goldberg and ultimately beating them. Maybe, he can go in there and take him out pretty fast. It’ll be interesting to see.”

While Drew is busy as WWE Champion, Sheamus made it clear he only has one title in mind at the moment, and that is currently being held by Bobby Lashley.