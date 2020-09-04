Eddie Kingston Reveals WWE Recently Tried To Sign Him

Eddie Kingston recently signed with AEW, however, that wasn’t without some interest from WWE as he revealed in a Talk Is Jericho interview.

Kingston spoke about how he was brought into AEW with Christopher Daniels contacting him for the opportunity. However, he had actually been in contact with WWE, who wanted him involved in a coaching role.

He said: “Christopher Daniels… he calls me up. He goes, ‘Hey man, we want to bring you back.’ I said, ‘Yeah, sure.’ Again, just a booking, at the time I’m thinking. I come in, I get a call from the competition. To be honest to them, they were trying to get me to coach for years. But my thing was and I told them, ‘I can’t collect a paycheck if I didn’t earn it.’ And they were like, ‘What do you mean?’ My thing was I was gonna go in there, coach, be bitter and angry about coaching, not getting a shot. And these guys, they love wrestling now because they’re at the Performance Center, no offence to them… I would have been so bitter and angry I wouldn’t have done a good job and I would have been detrimental to those kids. So, I was like, ‘No, I’m good.’ So anyway, now they were talking about other things besides coaching. “And, yeah, I had to weigh my options and I came here and I told a couple of people, ‘Hey, look, competition hit me up. Just letting you know. I’m not begging for a job. Just letting you know’… I just said that to them and next thing you know Christopher Daniels just goes, ‘Hey, here’s the contract.’ I said, ‘Excuse me?’ He says, ‘Here’s the contract.'” (H/T to Cultaholic.com for the transcriptions.)