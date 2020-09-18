Eddie Kingston vs Brian Pillman Jr, Serena Deeb & More Set For 9/22 AEW DARK

All Elite Wrestling has announced another huge 11-match card for next Tuesday’s episode of AEW DARK, including Eddie Kingston vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and the return of Serena Deeb.
- Eddie Kingston vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
- Chris Daniels vs. Ricky Starks
- The Butcher & The Blade vs. Calvin Stewart & Puf
- Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss vs. Kevin Blackwood & Daniel Garcia
- Serena Deeb vs. Kilynn King
- Lucha Bros vs. Maxx Stardom & Dontae Smiley
- The Gunn Club vs. Cruz & M’Badu
- The Dark Order vs. Fuego del Sol & Rembrandt Lewis
- Serpentico vs. Will Hobbs
- Ben Carter vs. Lee Johnson
- The Dark Order vs. Ryzin & Xander Gold