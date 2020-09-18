ProWrestling.com

Eddie Kingston vs Brian Pillman Jr, Serena Deeb & More Set For 9/22 AEW DARK

By onAEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced another huge 11-match card for next Tuesday’s episode of AEW DARK, including Eddie Kingston vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and the return of Serena Deeb.

  • Eddie Kingston vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
  • Chris Daniels vs. Ricky Starks
  • The Butcher & The Blade vs. Calvin Stewart & Puf
  • Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss vs. Kevin Blackwood & Daniel Garcia
  • Serena Deeb vs. Kilynn King
  • Lucha Bros vs. Maxx Stardom & Dontae Smiley
  • The Gunn Club vs. Cruz & M’Badu
  • The Dark Order vs. Fuego del Sol & Rembrandt Lewis
  • Serpentico vs. Will Hobbs
  • Ben Carter vs. Lee Johnson
  • The Dark Order vs. Ryzin & Xander Gold