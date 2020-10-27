Eddie Kingston Vs. Matt Sydal Added To 10/28 AEW Dynamite

A brand new match has been confirmed for AEW Dynamite this week, with Matt Sydal once again returning to action.

The former WWE Superstar will be going one on one with Eddie Kingston on the show, which has been confirmed by AEW’s social media. The previously confirmed match between Abadon and Tay Conti is no longer listed, which was previously reported by The Wrestling Observer due to an injury that Abadon suffered during that match.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1320759213954654210?s=20

Below is the confirmed line up for tomorrow nights show: