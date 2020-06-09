Edge Admits He Questioned If ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ Billing Was Wise

The promotion for Randy Orton’s match against Edge at WWE Backlash has certainly caused plenty of interest, but Edge admits he thought it was a rib.

WWE has billed their upcoming match as the ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever,’ prior to the bell even ringing, which is certainly a brave decision on WWE’s behalf.

When speaking with ESPN recently, the Rated-R Superstar admitted that he thought the idea was a joke at first as he questioned if it was a wise decision to advertise it in such a way.

“I just laughed because I didn’t think it was serious,” the 11-time world champion said. “Then I realised fairly quickly it was. Then my reaction was, is this wise, because anytime you say something the greatest ever beforehand, you’re setting yourself up for failure. And I don’t ever want to think that way. I need to think the opposite of that. I can’t control the court of public opinion. I need to do and be proud of the work that I put in. All I can do is take it as if this is all just a bonus and in a weird way, a compliment. Or it’s a giant rib. I don’t know.”