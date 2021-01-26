Edge Announces Return From Injury, Will Enter 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Edge will return from injury in a WWE Royal Rumble match once again.

During a pre-taped promo that aired toward the end of Monday Night Raw, Edge rehashed his early retirement and how he came back last year. Of course, as the story goes, Edge tore his triceps against Randy Orton at Backlash last June.

But now, the WWE Hall of Famer is healed up and ready to go again. Therefore, he is announcing his entry into this year’s men’s Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view will emanate from WWE’s ThunderDome in St. Petersburg, FL, this Sunday. We’ll have complete coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.