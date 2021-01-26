Connect with us

Edge Announces Return From Injury, Will Enter 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Published

3 hours ago

on

Edge

Edge will return from injury in a WWE Royal Rumble match once again.

During a pre-taped promo that aired toward the end of Monday Night Raw, Edge rehashed his early retirement and how he came back last year. Of course, as the story goes, Edge tore his triceps against Randy Orton at Backlash last June.


But now, the WWE Hall of Famer is healed up and ready to go again. Therefore, he is announcing his entry into this year’s men’s Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view will emanate from WWE’s ThunderDome in St. Petersburg, FL, this Sunday. We’ll have complete coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.

Updated List Of WWE Royal Rumble Participants Following 1/25 Raw

Published

3 hours ago

on

Jan 25, 2021

By

We’re in the home stretch to WWE’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view and the final card is taking shape.

Prior to Monday Night Raw, it was confirmed that John Morrison and Sheamus will participate in the 30-man Rumble. Later during the show, Mustafa Ali announced his participation thanks to Kofi Kingston being out of action.


The biggest entrant announcement came when WWE Hall of Famer Edge announced he is returning from injury and will take part in the men’s Rumble for a second year in a row.

As of this writing, there were no announcements for the women other than that Charlotte Flair and Asuka will defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Below is the updated lineup.

WWE Royal Rumble
Sunday, January 31, 2021

30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali & Edge confirmed

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Tamina Snuka, Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan confirmed

WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg

Last Man Standing WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Charlotte Flair & Asuka (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

Make plans to join us right here at ProWrestling.com this Sunday for complete Royal Rumble coverage.

WWE

WWE Backstage To Reveal 30th Entrant In Men’s Rumble, 1st & 2nd Entrants In Women’s Rumble

Published

5 hours ago

on

Jan 25, 2021

By

Spoilers, much?

WWE will reveal key entrants in both Royal Rumble matches 24 hours ahead of time during Saturday’s special edition of WWE Backstage on FS1.


Renee Paquette, Booker T, and Paige will announce the 30th entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble, as well as the first and second entrants in the women’s Royal Rumble.

Who do you think will they will announce for the spots? Sound off below or tweet us @prowrestlingcom.

WWE

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Added To Royal Rumble

Published

6 hours ago

on

Jan 25, 2021

By

Charlotte Flair confirmed during Monday Night Raw that she and Asuka will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at the Royal Rumble this Sunday.

Flair, Baszler, and Jax will all pull double duty as they will also compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match.


If Asuka loses the Raw Women’s Championship to Alexa Bliss tonight, there’s a chance the Empress of Tomorrow could also enter the Rumble.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest Royal Rumble updates.

