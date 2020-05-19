Edge Answers Randy Orton’s Challenge For Wrestling Match At WWE Backlash

Edge has officially accepted Randy Orton’s challenge for what they are calling a “straight-up wrestling match”, set for the WWE Backlash pay-per-view on Sunday, June 14th.

The two Superstars kicked off Monday Night Raw this evening with a heated verbal exchange. The “Rated-R Superstar” claimed that WWE was always a “backup” plan for Orton, and that “The Viper” didn’t grow up dreaming of being WWE Champion as a kid like he did.

This will be Edge’s third match since he was forced to retire in 2011, after returning in this year’s Royal Rumble and defeating Orton in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36.