Edge Believes He And Randy Orton Will Headline WWE WrestleMania 36

The Rated-R Superstar, Edge, took to social media to respond to a post by Roman Reigns, letting him know he plans on headlining WWE WrestleMania 36.

The Big Dog made it clear on social media that he believes he and Goldberg will be main eventing one of the two-nights for WWE WrestleMania 36 this year. He then put out that he’s looking forward to seeing who will take the spot on the other night.

It had been advertised that Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre was going to close the show when it was originally one night. Therefore that WWE Championship match will likely headline one of the two days (although that isn’t confirmed).

Edge seems to feel very confident he will be main eventing one of the nights though if Randy Orton accepts his challenge. He told Roman (who he called a Big Pup,) that he believes he and Randy Orton have marked their territory on what the main event match is.