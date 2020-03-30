Edge, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch & Undertaker All Set To Appear On 3/30 WWE Raw

Tonight’s WWE Raw will be the go-home show for WWE WrestleMania 36 in terms of the red brand and it is set to be a loaded episode.

Firstly, after he was challenged to a ‘Boneyard match,’ The Undertaker will be making an appearance to give his final thoughts ahead of facing AJ Styles.

From WWE:

The Undertaker and AJ Styles are set to battle in what Styles described as The Phenom’s signature bout — a Boneyard Match — at WrestleMania. But The Deadman has been notably silent throughout the pair’s rivalry, choosing to answer Styles’ insults against him and his family with actions rather than words. An appearance on the final Raw before WrestleMania will give The Last Outlaw an opportunity to break his silence — or perhaps put another hurting on who’s become his most personal rival in years.

Once again WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be appearing on WWE Raw, just days before he steps into the ring with Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 36.

From WWE:

Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre have not been in the same building in the weeks since Lesnar absorbed a trio of Claymores from his WrestleMania challenger. That may or may not change on Monday, but The Beast Incarnate will be on Raw, making what’s become his customary appearance on the last show before a high-profile title match. Tune in to Monday Night Raw, live Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network, to see the WWE Champion and more.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch will also be on the show tonight as she continues to build her match against Shayna Baszler. Last week she attacked the former WWE NXT star with a chair, so perhaps Baszler will have a receipt for the champion?

From WWE:

The Road to WrestleMania has gone about as well for Becky Lynch as could be imagined: The Raw Women’s Champion has one-upped Shayna Baszler at every turn since The Queen of Spades’ historic romp through the Elimination Chamber, seemingly setting herself as the favorite for the pair’s title match at The Showcase of the Immortals. This Monday on Raw, Lynch will appear one final time before they square off at a historic WrestleMania and look to essentially close things out for good.

As well as all those appearances, the WWE Hall Of Famer Edge will also be appearing as he gets the final chance to build towards his upcoming Last Man Standing match with his former tag team partner, Randy Orton.

From WWE:

Following an appearance by Randy Orton on this past Monday’s Raw, Edge has the match he wants: A Last Man Standing bout with his former friend at WrestleMania. It’s a fitting conclusion for one of the more twisted rivalries in WrestleMania memory. But before the final chapter is written, The Ultimate Opportunist will make an appearance on this Monday’s Raw. What will he have to say before he goes and proves his grit at The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night?

Of course, WWE pre-taped tonight’s episode of WWE Raw and that’s why so many major names were around as WWE also pre-taped WWE WrestleMania 36 at the same time.