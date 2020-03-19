Edge Calls Out Roman Reigns Over The “Real Main Event” At WrestleMania

For the fifth time in just six years, Roman Reigns wants to headline WrestleMania.

WWE recently announced that their annual April classic will be expanding to a two-night event on April 4th and 5th, hosted by three-time NFL Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski. A list of which matches will take place on which nights has also been released.

Reigns wrote, “Two nights of WrestleMania. WWE’s biggest event just got BIGGER. One of those nights belongs to the Big Dog. Who will claim the other? Guess we’ll see. #MainEvent”.

Edge is certainly no stranger to headlining the Showcase of the Immortals over the course of his legendary career. The Rated-R Superstar fired back, “Aw that’s cute Big Pup. But whether you realize it or not, if Randy Orton has the nads to accept my challenge for WrestleMania we’ve already marked our territory on what the real main event is. After 9 years the wolf is back in the yard.”

The Rated-R Superstar also capped his tweet off with the hashtags “LastManStanding” and “MainMainEvent”. It’s expected that Orton will accept Edge’s challenge for a match at WrestleMania next week, as he is advertised to appear live on Monday Night Raw.