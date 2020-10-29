There are few more influential names to those inside the professional wrestling business during the 90s and 2000s than the great Tracy Smothers. He may have been a former ECW and WCW United States Tag Team Champion, and he certainly left his mark on his fans, but to “the boys” Tracy was everything.

Nearly the entire industry took to social media after the news of Tracy’s passing on Wednesday, including touching stories from Edge and CM Punk. We’ve collected as many as we could find below. If you are unfamiliar with his body of work or the impression he left on those he interacted with over the course of his career, we encourage you to explore Tracy’s career and browse through the comments.

Edge:

“Tracy Smothers took two young kids from Canada trying to “tour” the southern United States, with $1.50 a day to spend on food, saw a dilemma we put ourselves in to try and get experience, and took us under his wing. He knew we wanted it. Because of that, and his huge heart, he drove us to make the next town so we could eat our next meal. He found floors, couches or other talent who had spare space in their hotel rooms for us to sleep. On those drives he dispensed his knowledge. Always with a laugh and a twinkle in his eye. And we soaked it up. He was a great man. He truly knew what paying it forward meant. I will miss him.”

CM Punk:

“Tracy was the first name I ever worked. He taught me so much just that first night, and continued to do so for years. He loved working shows full of young kids and always helped share his knowledge. Always asked if I was swimming and eating cans of tuna. His shadow boxing to warm up is legendary. I can hear it now if I close my eyes. I watched him try to take a guys eye out once, then immediately start brushing his teeth. One time he grabbed nachos from a fan and I was so terrified he was going to dump cheese all over me and I’d have to drive home from kentucky covered in concession stand nacho cheese (no showers in IWA) but he said, “block it, hit me with the cheese, kid”. He wrestled bears. He was in the greatest tag match of all time with Brad vs the Midnights. He was a THUG. T is for terrible, H is for hell, U is for ugly and G is for jail because a thug can’t spell! I can recite his SMW promo vs Candido from the coal miners glove match by heart. Most IWA shows he would look out the curtain and say“well if they riot, we got em out numbered boys!” Fresh from a shower, covered in soap and barely holding a towel to his body he fought police dogs during a riot in ECW. He was one of a kind.The Wild Eyed Southern Boy, and he left his mark on the wrestling business. I love Tracy Smothers. Rest in power Tracy, watch the cheese.”

https://twitter.com/LanceStorm/status/1321551217089081344?s=20

https://twitter.com/FightOwensFight/status/1321485229647929345?s=20

https://twitter.com/DaxFTR/status/1321560976827813892?s=20

https://twitter.com/RealRickyMorton/status/1321476953094934528?s=20

https://twitter.com/ShaneHelmsCom/status/1321481061172469762?s=20

https://twitter.com/TheSamiCallihan/status/1321480354440634368?s=20

https://twitter.com/EBischoff/status/1321475052408164353?s=20

https://twitter.com/facdaniels/status/1321476241807994880?s=20

https://twitter.com/RealMickFoley/status/1321490875097165826?s=20

https://twitter.com/JRsBBQ/status/1321478925537652739?s=20

https://twitter.com/ScrapDaddyAP/status/1321480155773210626?s=20

https://twitter.com/OfficialEGO/status/1321482420600901634?s=20

https://twitter.com/FrankieKazarian/status/1321474644990283778?s=20

https://twitter.com/davemeltzerWON/status/1321485134705537025?s=20

https://twitter.com/therealec3/status/1321483074476101636?s=20

https://twitter.com/ChrisHero/status/1321575204745863170?s=20

https://twitter.com/RealJeffJarrett/status/1321505669246308355?s=20

https://twitter.com/Sienna/status/1321520877931012100?s=20

https://twitter.com/MATTHARDYBRAND/status/1321591283790553088?s=20

https://twitter.com/MarcMero/status/1321500982044467200?s=20

https://twitter.com/BlueMeanieBWO/status/1321484306460626945?s=20

https://twitter.com/KingRicochet/status/1321477948931772416?s=20

https://twitter.com/findevan/status/1321521815643131906?s=20

https://twitter.com/Walking_Weapon/status/1321483192105422848?s=20

https://twitter.com/arikcannon/status/1321488355025162240?s=20

https://twitter.com/SamiZayn/status/1321514411643850752?s=20

https://twitter.com/OBEYBrookes/status/1321476345306624000?s=20

https://twitter.com/wrestlingleva/status/1321562052729675779?s=20

https://twitter.com/WWEMaverick/status/1321518995200221185?s=20

https://twitter.com/OfficialTAZ/status/1321476030314545153?s=20