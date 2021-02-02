Edge Confirmed To Appear On 2/5 WWE SmackDown

WWE has confirmed that 2021 WWE Royal Rumble winner, Edge will be heading to WWE SmackDown this week to make an appearance.

Of course, Edge currently has the option of choosing a title match with either Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, or Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 37 after he won the WWE Royal Rumble this year.

On WWE Raw this week, Edge confronted McIntyre, teasing that he would challenge him and it seems like he will now be going to give the same warning to Roman Reigns, or possibly making his decision.

2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner @EdgeRatedR returns to the brand he ruled for many years! 📺: #SmackDown, Friday 8e/7c on FOX pic.twitter.com/Mk7y1bFWXs — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 2, 2021

This will mark Edge’s first appearance on the blue brand since the SmackDown 1000 show where he hosted The Cutting Edge. However, the Rated-R Superstar was a staple of the show during his career.

Edge continued his impressive in-ring return on WWE Raw this week in the main event by defeating Randy Orton.