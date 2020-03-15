Edge Confirms Status For Monday Night Raw, Announced So Far Is…

Edge wrote on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he was in his pick up truck, headed for Monday Night Raw. This week’s show will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and like the recent episode of Friday Night Smackdown, there will be no fans in attendance.

It’s going to be a bizarre episode, but potentially one worth going out of your way to see. In addition to Edge’s presence on Raw, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will be returning to celebrate 3:16 Day, including a huge line of new merch to honor the icon, and a new episode of Broken Skull Sessions airing after the show.

We also know that both AJ Styles and The Undertaker will be on hand, as they will sign the contract for their match at WrestleMania 36. In three weeks. Which almost definitely is not happening because the CDC just issued a recommendation to cancel all events nationwide with more than 100 attendees for the next eight weeks.