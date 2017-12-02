WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently spoke with ESPN.com, and during the interview, the former Champion talks his podcast, his noteworthy Daniel Byan interview and more. below are some interview highlights:

On how his podcast with Christian came to be:

“It was one of those deals where Christian had approached me, because the company had approached him,” recalled Copeland. “I said I didn’t know — there’s like a thousand podcasts out there, what can we do that’s different? How do we make ours different than the other hundred out there?

“It’s different because it’s us,” Copeland continued, “Because of our banter and our chemistry, and the fact that we’ve been best friends for 33 years. You can’t manufacture that. I think you can tell from listening to us that we’re just two idiots having a good time, shooting the breeze like we would anyway, just more wrestling centric.”

On Daniel Bryan opening up on the podcast about having to retire due to concussions:

“We’ve just ended up talking, and what has come out has been what you’ve heard,” said Copeland. “I think the only instance so far where I was surprised with how candid he was, was Bryan talking about the concussions. And a lot of that I didn’t even know, so it was really eye-opening and interesting to see all the steps that he’s taken with that.

“Everything else, that’s pretty much what you get if Jay, Randy and I were in a car. Or if we sat down with John and just specifically talked wrestling.”